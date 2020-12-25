Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $683.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

