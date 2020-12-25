TUI’s (TUIFY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

