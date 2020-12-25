TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00669730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00162200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00360659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00061757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00097563 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,386,233 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.