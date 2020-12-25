Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

