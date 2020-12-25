Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Garmin by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $120.21 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

