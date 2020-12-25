Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.