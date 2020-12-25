Truist Financial Corp Purchases 19,786 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 165.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

GT stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

