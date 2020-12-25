Truist Financial Corp Invests $240,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

