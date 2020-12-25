Truist Financial Corp Invests $218,000 in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,209 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,411.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

