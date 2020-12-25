Truist Financial Corp Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after acquiring an additional 108,731 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 36,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIF. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TIF opened at $131.16 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

