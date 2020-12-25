Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 159,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $825.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

