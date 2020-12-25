Truegame (TGAME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,979.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $77,678.20 and approximately $4,979.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00316599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

