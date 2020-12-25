TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 4% against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $6.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00134346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00669340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00163603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00354506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00096574 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

