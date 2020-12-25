Trident Group Market Capitalization Tops $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

