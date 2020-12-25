TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $17,990.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $17,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,795.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $18.77 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.