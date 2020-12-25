Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Translate Bio stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. State Street Corp raised its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth about $12,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 930,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $15,015,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

