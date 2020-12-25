TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

