TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s (RNW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.07.

RNW stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.75. The company had a trading volume of 645,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.21. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.81.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

