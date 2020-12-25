Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 943 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.75. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.