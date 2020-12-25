Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,690 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,407% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

