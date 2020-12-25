Traders Buy Large Volume of Altria Group Put Options (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 23,788 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 415% compared to the average daily volume of 4,616 put options.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

