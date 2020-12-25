Traders Buy High Volume of Overseas Shipholding Group Call Options (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.