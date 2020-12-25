TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Upgraded to Sector Perform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$173.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

