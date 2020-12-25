TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Upgraded to Sector Perform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$173.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

About TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

