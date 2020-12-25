Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $8.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

