TigerCash Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $400,374.03 and approximately $2.35 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00562736 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

