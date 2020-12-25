Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.85. 103,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 20,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.