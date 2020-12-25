Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

THR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.61 million, a P/E ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.