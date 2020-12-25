Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

