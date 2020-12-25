The Transfer Token Hits Market Cap of $35.66 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and $1.43 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00316599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

