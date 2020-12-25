The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

