The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at $55,958,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,275. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

