The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen Sells 16,772 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PNTG opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 358.82.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Read More: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.