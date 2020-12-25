The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen Sells 16,772 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PNTG opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 358.82.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

