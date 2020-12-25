The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NWHM stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.72.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New Home during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The New Home by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The New Home by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

