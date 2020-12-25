The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NWHM stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.72.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.
The New Home Company Profile
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
