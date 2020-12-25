The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.52

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

