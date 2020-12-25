The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

