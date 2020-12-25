The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.30 Price Target for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TC1 opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Tuesday. Tele Columbus AG has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.87.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

