The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR opened at $211.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $228.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.