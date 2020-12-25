Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $190.06 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $190.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00008682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009396 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 754,583,075 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

