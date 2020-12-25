Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $747.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have been on fire over the past year. The stock's S&P 500 inclusion has further boosted investors' confidence. The company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla aims to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020, up 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Thus, Tesla is viewed as an attractive bet.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $661.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $695.00. The company has a market cap of $627.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,723.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,084 shares of company stock worth $102,286,836. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

