TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.41

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $16.30. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.787267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

