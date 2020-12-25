Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $22.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradata by 846.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Teradata by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 1,794,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,363. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

