Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $180.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peloton Interactive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $167.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of -114.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

