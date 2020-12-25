Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $14.48. Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 114,530 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £13.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.26.

Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.