TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,253 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.