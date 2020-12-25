TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TDK stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. TDK has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

