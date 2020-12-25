Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.44). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $672,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 89,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

