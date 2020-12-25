Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

SKT opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $970.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

