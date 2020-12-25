Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $965.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.