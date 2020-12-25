Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $33.49 million and $2.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00462506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,806,347 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

