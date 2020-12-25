Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SYRS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.